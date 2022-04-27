Europe reacts to Kremlin gas export restrictions

Tuesday it was reported that Russia cut gas export flows to Poland. Shortly after the halt in Poland was announced, Bulgaria also indicated that gas imports from Russia were set to stop. The export embargo stemmed from a refusal to pay for Russian gas in rubles. Importantly, by all accounts, natural gas flowing through Poland and Bulgaria has continued to flow. A key data point, as the two countries are major thoroughfares for gas supplies into Europe.

Poland was quick to highlight that gas storage levels in the country stand at 76% of capacity. Greece's Prime Minister, who plans to make payments to Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) in May, said, "Greece will help Bulgaria to deal with the new situation caused by the Russian decisions on energy." President Putin has assured Austria, a country that receives 80% of its natural gas from Russia, that it will continue to receive supplies in exchange for Euro payments.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, "the announcement by Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) that it is unilaterally stopping delivery of gas to customers in Europe is yet another attempt by Russia to use gas as an instrument of blackmail." To date, the gas export halts have largely been offset by moving gas from one European jurisdiction to another; however, it marks an escalation in energy "weaponization" by the Kremlin.

Energy investors are sure to remain focused on Russian supply developments, as Russia remains the number one supplier of Europe's natural gas demand. European gas prices spiked ~30% on the back of the gas embargos; though they have fallen ~10% from intra-day highs. To the extent Russia cuts off flows through, as well as exports to, Poland and Bulgaria, domestic natural gas producers like Shell (SHEL), Equinor (EQNR) and Vermillion (VET) would be well positioned to benefit from higher prices.