Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR +2.2%) shot up in Wednesday trading after the company announced the creation of a joint eVTOL advisory committee in partnership with United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL +2.3%).

The committee of Archer and United execs is tasked with advising on maintenance and operational concepts to recommend to Archer for its all-electric aircraft in the emerging eVTOL industry.

The formation of the advisory committee is said to demonstrate Archer Aviation's (ACHR) commitment to build advanced infrastructure to support urban air mobility at scale.

Looking down the road, Archer Aviation's (ACHR) goal is to work with United Airlines to create urban air mobility fleet support leveraging logistics concepts and networks already in use thereby creating operational efficiencies.

Shares of ACHR traded as high as $4.10 earlier in Wednesday's session.

