Carrier Global Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 1:53 PM ETCarrier Global Corporation (CARR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (-2.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.55B (-3.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CARR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.