TotalEnergies Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 1:55 PM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.79 (+153.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $57.78B (+49.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TTE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:TotalEnergies: The Russia Uncertainty In Upcoming Earnings