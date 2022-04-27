Northrop Grumman Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 1:56 PM ETNorthrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.98 (-9.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.89B (-2.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NOC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.