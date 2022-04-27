American Electric Power Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 1:56 PM ETAmerican Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.20 (+4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.45B (+3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AEP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.