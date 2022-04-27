T. Rowe Price Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 1:56 PM ETT. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.76 (-8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.86B (+1.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TROW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.