Overstock.com Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 1:57 PM ETOverstock.com, Inc. (OSTK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-30.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $573.26M (-13.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OSTK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.