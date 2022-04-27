International Paper Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 1:57 PM ETInternational Paper Company (IP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- International Paper (NYSE:IP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-26.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.96B (-7.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
