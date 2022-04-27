Linde Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 1:58 PM ETLinde plc (LIN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Linde (NYSE:LIN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.77 (+11.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.06B (+11.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LIN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.