Domino's Pizza Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 1:58 PM ETDomino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.08 (+2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (+4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DPZ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 15 downward.