JinkoSolar Holding Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 1:59 PM ETJinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE:JKS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (+226.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.05B (+69.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JKS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.