Baxter Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 1:59 PM ETBaxter International Inc. (BAX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Baxter (NYSE:BAX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (+6.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.68B (+24.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BAX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.