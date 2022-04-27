Stanley Black & Decker Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 2:01 PM ETStanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.70 (-45.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.62B (+10.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SWK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.