Hershey Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 2:01 PM ETThe Hershey Company (HSY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.10 (+9.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.49B (+8.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HSY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.