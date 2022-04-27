Kimco Realty Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 2:04 PM ETKimco Realty Corporation (KIM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.14 (-57.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $412.71M (+46.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, KIM has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.