Hotel stocks are headed higher on Wednesday as travel demand expectations grow increasingly optimistic.

The latest bounce is due, in no small part, to incredibly bullish forecasts for summer travel offered by Wyndham Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:WH) CEO Geoff Balloti in a Tuesday evening earnings call.

“I think the trend is that our franchisees are feeling that the summer of '22 could replace the summer of 2021 as the best ever,” Balloti told analysts. “That's certainly what they saw in the first quarter, three quarters of them had a higher occupancy than they did back in 2021.”

The bullishness from Balloti on the quarter-end was backed up by a big beat on top and bottom line earnings for the hotel chain despite the Omicron hangover to start the quarter. The company also forecast 2 to 4% room growth year over year alongside double-digit RevPAR growth.

The “big headline beat” and solid core trends encouraged Baird analyst Michael Belllisario, who noted that the results were “well ahead of estimates.” He added that a strong development pipeline and the successful sale of multiple large properties aided his assignment of an Outperform rating on the stock.

Moving forward, Balloti's "best ever" projection is bolstered by recent surveys from the US Travel Association that indicate "nearly nine in 10 Americans" are making summer travel plans after putting off vacations during the pandemic. Additionally, about half of those planning to travel are planning a stay of two weeks or more, a particularly encouraging trend for hotel and resort executives and investors.

Shares gained about 2% two hours before the market close.

Wyndham’s (WH) confident forecast is not only fueling gains for its own stock, however. Indeed, the optimism appears contagious as Marriott (MAR), Hilton Hotels (HLT), Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC), Choice Hotels International (CHH), Hyatt (H), and more gained following the sanguine summer forecast from Wyndham (WH).

Earnings are expected from a number of the aforementioned names in the next two weeks.

Hilton is leading gains for US lodging stocks on Wednesday. Read more on why analysts are bullish ahead of its May 3 earnings release.