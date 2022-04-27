PulteGroup Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 2:08 PM ETPulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.73 (+35.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.09B (+13.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PHM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.