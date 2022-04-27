PG&E Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 2:09 PM ETPG&E Corporation (PCG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar
- PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (+8.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.21B (+10.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PCG has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.