Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) will resume its in-person annual meeting at the CHI Health Center arena and convention center in Omaha on Saturday after COVID-19 forced the insurance and industrial giant to alter its format for two years.

Once again the "Woodstock of Capitalism" will feature about six hours of Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger answering investors' questions. Q&A will start at 9:15 AM CT (10:15 AM ET) and will end at 3:30PM CT, with a short lunch break.

Buffett will likely discuss the U.S.'s current economic environment and the Federal Reserve's handling of monetary policy. Last year, he credited the Fed with saving the economy when the pandemic hit. Now inflation is likely to be prominent topic.

Investors are likely to be happy overall, as Berkshire (BRK.B) B shares have risen ~ 20% in the past year, beating the S&P 500's 2.2% rise and faring far better than fintech stocks; Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (FINX) has dropped 42% in during the same time.

Another question that investors like to ask: What can Berkshire (BRK.B) spend its billions of dollars of cash on? Last year, he shied away from big acquisitions of entire companies as SPACs bid up asset prices. This year, the company has struck a deal to buy specialty insurance company Alleghany (Y) for $11.6B. Earlier this month, Berkshire (BRK.A) also disclosed taking an 11.4% stake in HP (HPQ) worth ~$4.2B in early April.

Those two investments, though, barely dent Berkshire's (BRK.B) ~$147B stash of cash and short-term securities as of Dec. 31, 2021. The company will also report Q1 earnings on Saturday morning, and that will provide an update on how many Berkshire shares were repurchased during the quarter. In Q4 2021, it bought back $6.9B of its shares.

Unique to this year's meeting, there's a shareholder proposal seeking to unseat the 91-year-old Buffett as chairman. CalPERS will vote in favor of splitting the chairman's role from the CEO's, the U.S.'s largest public pension fund disclosed in a regulatory filing earlier this month.

Buffett, who owns 32% of voting interest in Berkshire (BRK.B) has said that once he's no longer CEO, the board should appoint a non-management chair. "The board agrees with Mr. Buffett and accordingly recommends that the shareholders vote against this proposal," the board said in the company's proxy statement.

Note that Buffett has said this is the last year he'll auction off a private lunch to benefit Glide, a charity for the homeless. This has some speculating whether the Oracle of Omaha might step down as CEO and/or chair of Berkshire (BRK.B). Last year, Buffett named Greg Abel, who heads the company's non-insurance businesses, as the next CEO of the conglomerate. But Buffett has never mentioned plans to retire, the closest he comes is to say when he's "no longer chairman and CEO."

CalPERS is also urging other Berkshire (BRK.B) shareholders to withhold votes for two board directors on the company's audit committee — Susan Decker and Meryl Witmer — for not providing "accurate and timely disclosure of environmental risks and opportunities."

Environmental and diversity issues are also likely to be discussed at the meeting, as three shareholder proposals will be voted on.

The California pension fund, which owns ~800 Berkshire (BRK.A) class A shares and more than 5.5M of class B shares (BRK.B), will also vote in favor of a shareholder proposal that requests the company to produce a company-wide annual assessment of how its businesses manage "physical and transitional climate-related risks and opportunities." It's similar to a shareholder proposal that failed at Berkshire's 2021 annual meeting.

A separate shareholder proposal requests that the company disclose the the amount of greenhouse has emissions associated with its underwriting, insuring and investment activities and how it plans to reduce those emissions.

A fourth shareholder proposal, similar to one that failed at the 2021 meeting, wants the company to issue a report on its efforts to promote diversity and inclusion.

Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) board, as usual, recommends that shareholders vote against all of the shareholder proposals. The board provides similar reasons for the climate and diversity-related proposals, saying the company is very decentralized with businesses spanning a large number of industries. It's up to the individual businesses to disclose their climate impact and diversity efforts, the proxy said.

