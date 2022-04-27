TotalEnergies to take $4.1B impairment over Russia sanctions

Exterior view of the headquarters of the oil company TotalEnergies, formerly known as Total

HJBC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) said Wednesday it will no longer book proved reserves for the Arctic LNG 2 project, and will record a related $4.1B impairment in its Q1 results.

The company cited "uncertainty created by the technological and financial sanctions on the ability to carry out the Arctic LNG 2 project currently under construction and their probable tightening with the worsening conflict."

Western sanctions imposed on Russia earlier this month prohibit export from European Union countries of goods and technology for use in the liquefaction of natural gas benefiting a Russian company, and TotalEnergies (TTE) said the new sanctions constitute additional risks on the execution of Arctic LNG 2.

Russia has cut off gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria in recent days, which has sent European natural gas prices soaring.

