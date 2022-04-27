Invesco Real Estate buys self-storage property in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Apr. 27, 2022 2:20 PM ETInvesco Ltd. (IVZ)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Invesco Real Estate Income Trust, a non-listed REIT managed by Invesco Advisers, a subsidiary of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ), has acquired a self-storage facility in Winston-Salem, North Carolina for an undisclosed price.
- Developed in 2008, the 52,275 square foot property has 491 units and is 99.1% leased.
- "In today's capital market environment, self-storage assets with strong demand fundamentals are attractive investments that provide monthly mark-to-market opportunities to offset inflationary impacts," INREIT President and CEO Scott Dennis said Wednesday.
- The deal marks INREIT's third self-storage investment, bringing its self-storage portfolio to more than $75M, the company said.
- In the beginning of January, Invesco Real Estate bought student housing at Arizona State University.