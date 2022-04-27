Invesco Real Estate buys self-storage property in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Apr. 27, 2022

Invesco sign is seen on their Canadian Head Office building in Toronto.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Invesco Real Estate Income Trust, a non-listed REIT managed by Invesco Advisers, a subsidiary of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ), has acquired a self-storage facility in Winston-Salem, North Carolina for an undisclosed price.
  • Developed in 2008, the 52,275 square foot property has 491 units and is 99.1% leased.
  • "In today's capital market environment, self-storage assets with strong demand fundamentals are attractive investments that provide monthly mark-to-market opportunities to offset inflationary impacts," INREIT President and CEO Scott Dennis said Wednesday.
  • The deal marks INREIT's third self-storage investment, bringing its self-storage portfolio to more than $75M, the company said.
  • In the beginning of January, Invesco Real Estate bought student housing at Arizona State University.
