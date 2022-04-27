Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND +21.3%) skyrocketed in Wednesday afternoon trading after Fast Company reported that execs with McDonald's (NYSE:MCD +0.6%) made favorable comments about the fast-food chain making the McPlant product a gateway plant burger available at scale across multiple markets.

Despite some reports of lukewarm popularity of the McPlant burger in the U.S., McDonald's (MCD) Global Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley pointed to strong success in Europe and was positive on the future.

"We are confident this product will stay in restaurants," stated Flatley at a Fast Company summit. "This is not a fad. It’s a product that is going to continue to grow," she added.

Crucially for BYND investors, Flatley confirmed that talks with Beyond Meat (BYND) are progressing.

Of note, short interest on BYND is 38.15% of total float. Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) traded as high as $47.34 on Wednesday, which is back where they stood about three weeks ago.

Updated 2:46 p.m. - McDonald's (MCD) issued a statement saying the Fast Company headline was misconstrued and that it has no new plans with Beyond Meat (BYND) to announce. Shares of BYND gave back a huge chunk of their gains.