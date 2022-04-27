Warner Bros. Discovery at Equal Weight rating by Barclays, PT set to $24

  • Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar initiated coverage of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD -4.6%) with an Equal Weight rating.
  • Price target is set at $24, the stock is currently trading close to $18.9 and has taken a 4.6% dip in price so far.
  • Analyst mentions in the research note, "Despite headline valuation cheapness, the stock may be range-bound for a while due to the company's non linear integration path of newly merged assets and lack of visibility on legacy media trends."
  • Quick look at Q1 earnings.
  • Strong buy rating on the stock by contributor who writes: 'Warner Bros. Discovery: Forget The First Quarter Financials'
