Warner Bros. Discovery at Equal Weight rating by Barclays, PT set to $24
Apr. 27, 2022 2:40 PM ETWarner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA21 Comments
- Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar initiated coverage of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD -4.6%) with an Equal Weight rating.
- Price target is set at $24, the stock is currently trading close to $18.9 and has taken a 4.6% dip in price so far.
- Analyst mentions in the research note, "Despite headline valuation cheapness, the stock may be range-bound for a while due to the company's non linear integration path of newly merged assets and lack of visibility on legacy media trends."
