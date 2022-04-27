Website manager OnFolio files for $15M IPO

Website manager OnFolio Holdings (ONFO) has filed to raise $15M through an initial public offering.

OnFolio said in a filing that it plans to offer 2.9M units, with each unit consisting of one share plus one warrant to buy one share at 125% the IPO price. The company hopes to price the shares between $4.15 to $6.15 per share. If priced at the midpoint, the deal would raise around $15M.

OnFolio plans to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol ONFO. EF Hutton is serving as bookrunner.

For 2021, OnFolio reported a net loss of $1.9M on revenue of $1.8M.

OnFolio acquires and actively manages small websites, including e-commerce sites. The company operates in several online verticals, including pets, arts and crafts, B2B SEO services, and people search. It currently owns or manages 18 websites, including allthingsdogs.com, digitallyapproved.com and mightydeals.com.

