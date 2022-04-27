Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA +0.9%) has finally found a suitor to take on a major chunk of its junk bond offering, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal reported that Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has put up about $1.6 billion toward the offering, constituting about half of the $3.275 billion in bonds Carvana was selling to fund the purchase of used-car auction network ADESA.

The $3.275 billion figure is an important note from the New York-based paper as it comes shortly after reports from Bloomberg that J.P. Morgan was having trouble courting investors for the multi-billion junk bond offering, necessitating a restructuring of its recent financial maneuvers. Per Bloomberg Law, the struggles motivated Carvana (CVNA) to eschew its $1 billion preferred-equity offering and instead increase the debt offering to that figure at double digit yields.

Per the WSJ report, Apollo negotiated an unusually high 10.25% interest rate on the new bonds. The agreement will add significant annual interest expense, adding a heavy burden to an already indebted and unprofitable business.

Despite the long-term concerns, the agreement with Apollo has quickly reversed the stock’s daily losses. Shares have swung from down double-digits at mid-day to up over 6% shortly after the story crossed the wire. Shares remain volatile in the final hour of trading on Wednesday, being halted multiple times.

Read more on the recent troubles for Carvana (CVNA) as its year-to-date losses still stand at about 70%.