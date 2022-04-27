Teladoc price target lowered at Baird prior to Q1 2022 results

  • Baird cut its price target on Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) to $64 from $72 (~11% upside based on Tuesday's close) ahead of the telehealth company's Q1 2022 earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday.
  • The firm, which has a neutral rating on shares, noted that Teladoc's valuation is not compelling at its current level.
  • Analyst Vikram Kesavabhotla expressed skepticism that the company can achieve its fiscal 2022 revenue guidance given the magnitude of the ramp needed.
  • Consensus estimates reflect second half revenue growth of 18% compared to the first half, while Kesavabhotla noted that the company achieved 12% growth over the same period last year.
