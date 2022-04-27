Steel prices, China COVID situation, Russia-Ukraine in focus for U.S. Steel Q1 earnings

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.95 (vs. $1.08 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.26B (+43.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, X has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.

Steel prices have reached historic averages this year, especially after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China, the world's biggest steel producer.

Up to Tuesday's close, X stock had gained +32.7% YTD, and is up ~30% since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24.

Last week, China detailed plans to reduce Chinese steel production in 2022. Any potential production cut could contribute to inflation pressures outside of China.

The Biden administration on April 18 said U.S.-made steel must be used in projects funded by the infrastructure spending package passed in 2021.

Last month, S&P Global said that sentiment for finished steel prices continues to improve in the U.S., as domestic steelmakers announced price increases to combat rising raw material costs.

The SA Quant rating on X is strong buy, the SA Authors rating is buy while the Wall St. average rating is hold.