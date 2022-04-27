Breeze Holdings to hold meeting next week to extend deadline to complete SPAC deal
Apr. 27, 2022 3:19 PM ETBreeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (BREZ)VORB, ASTR, RKLB, CERAFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- SPAC Breeze Holdings (NASDAQ:BREZ), which agreed to take space logistics company D-Orbit in January, announced that it achieved a achieved a quorum to hold a special meeting next Thursday to extend the date it needs to complete a transaction to Sept. 26. The proposed transaction with D-Orbit remains on track to close in Q3.
- Breeze (BREZ) said stockholders who have submitted proxies to date "overwhelmingly" voted in support of the extension to be voted on at the special meeting, according to a statement. It's expected that the extension will be approved.
- D-Orbit will join related companies such as Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Holdings (VORB), which went public in December through a SPAC transaction, and also space companies including Astra Space (ASTR) and Rocket Lab (RKLB) and others that have come public through SPAC deals.
- Last month, Ceres Acquisition (OTCQX:CERAF), which announced a non-binding LOI with Maritime Launch Services, extended a deadline to complete a SPAC deal.