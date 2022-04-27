Breeze Holdings to hold meeting next week to extend deadline to complete SPAC deal

Rocket flies through the clouds

Alexyz3d/iStock via Getty Images

  • SPAC Breeze Holdings (NASDAQ:BREZ), which agreed to take space logistics company D-Orbit in January, announced that it achieved a achieved a quorum to hold a special meeting next Thursday to extend the date it needs to complete a transaction to Sept. 26. The proposed transaction with D-Orbit remains on track to close in Q3.
  • Breeze (BREZ) said stockholders who have submitted proxies to date "overwhelmingly" voted in support of the extension to be voted on at the special meeting, according to a statement. It's expected that the extension will be approved.
  • D-Orbit will join related companies such as Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Holdings (VORB), which went public in December through a SPAC transaction, and also space companies including Astra Space (ASTR) and Rocket Lab (RKLB) and others that have come public through SPAC deals.
  • Last month, Ceres Acquisition (OTCQX:CERAF), which announced a non-binding LOI with Maritime Launch Services, extended a deadline to complete a SPAC deal.
