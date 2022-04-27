US weekly rail traffic shows sequential improvement, down 7.4% Y/Y

Apr. 27, 2022 3:25 PM ETUnion Pacific Corporation (UNP), NSC, CNI, CSXCP, BRK.A, BRK.B, BIPC, BIPBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • The Association of American Railroads (AAR) has reported US rail traffic down 7.4% Y/Y to 498,011 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending Apr. 27, 2022. That also compares to last week's 489,801 carloads and intermodal units.
  • Total carloads for the week were 229,044, down 6.8% while intermodal volume was 268,967 containers and trailers, down 9.8% Y/Y.
  • 2 of the 10 carload commodity groups posted an increase that included motor vehicles and parts, up 1,939 carloads, to 13,250; and farm products excl. grain, and food, up 655 carloads, to 16,260.
  • Commodity groups that posted decreases include coal, down 6,010 carloads, to 57,894; grain, down 2,351 carloads, to 23,106; and metallic ores and metals, down 1,959 carloads, to 22,259.
  • North American rail volume for the week on 12 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 328,525 carloads, down 3.5% Y/Y; intermodal units were 357,139, down 7.8% Y/Y.
  • Canadian railroads reported 77,262 carloads for the week, down 1%, and 71,986 intermodal units, up 1%; Mexican railroads reported 22,219 carloads, up 1.6%, and intermodal units 16,186, down 9.3% Y/Y.
  • On Tuesday, Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) shares slipped on profit miss, efficiency issues. The company also lowered its target for free cash flow from C$4B to a range of C$3.7B.
  • Related tickers: Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B),
  • CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX), Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP,BIPC), and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP).
  • Also Read: Rails drama over new contract, service issues
