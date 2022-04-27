Energy equities bounce, as oil trade sideways and coal stocks take off

Energy equities (XLE) rallied more than 1.0% Wednesday, despite sideways trading in oil (USO). Natural gas (NG1:COM) rallied ~5% into the close, lifting gas-levered equities, as tensions in Europe lifted international gas prices. However, coal names continued to rally, following strong earnings and guidance from management teams earlier in the week.

Oil (CL1:COM) traded either side of flat Wednesday, as increased loadings from Russia ports offset strong oil product draws in the US. Canada's Cenovus (CVE) led oil-linked equities higher, after posting strong earnings and committing to robust shareholder returns. Hess (HES) also beat earnings estimates; however, transitory headwinds related to North Dakota blizzards saw shares trade in-line with the sector.

In Europe, Russian gas restrictions and threats of a natural gas export embargo from Algeria sent European natural gas prices up double digits, and Henry Hub prices up 5% (NG1:COM). Price action lifted US gas names like EQT (EQT) and Range (RRC); however, stocks levered to European natural gas exports like Tellurian (TELL) and Equinor (EQNR) outperformed.

Following strong earnings at Arch (ARCH), the met and thermal coal producer has rallied almost 40% in two days. While a pre-release from Alliance (ARLP) pushed shares higher by ~14% Wednesday. Both companies highlighted incremental export demand, on the back of energy shortages and elevated natural gas prices in Europe.