U.S. homebuilders urge White House to address housing affordability woes

The National Association of Home Builders on Wednesday has urged President Biden to help reduce material and labor costs as housing affordability falls to its lowest in more than 10 years, according to a letter.

"The housing market is reaching an inflection point that threatens to derail the current housing and economic expansion," the NAHB highlighted.

As supply chain disruptions continue to take hold, lumber price volatility, for example, has raised the cost of a typical single-family home by more than $18.6K since last August, exacerbated by tariffs on Canadian lumber shipments into the U.S., the letter said. In turn, the NAHB wants Biden to suspend those tariffs and to "move quickly to enter into negotiations with Canada to pursue a new, long-term softwood lumber agreement."

In addition, the NAHB has called on Biden to address Federal regulations that account for almost 25% of the price of building a single-family home and over 30% of the cost of a typical multifamily development, the NAHB said.

“The industry believes these challenges will grow worse if meaningful steps are not taken to allow builders to increase the supply of affordable single-family and multifamily for-sale and for-rent housing,” said NAHB Chairman Jerry Konter, as quoted by Bloomberg. “If the housing sector falters, the economy will surely follow.”

The housing market in the U.S. has experienced a combination of historically low inventories and surging demand over the course of the pandemic. And with the Federal Reserve in its beginning stages of tighter monetary policy, mortgage rates have climbed to levels not seen since the aftermath of the 2007-2008 Great Financial Crisis, a cause for concern for those looking to buy a home or to refi an existing mortgage.

Homebuilder stocks: D. R. Horton (DHI), KB Home (KBH), PulteGroup (PHM), Toll Brothers (TOL), Lennar (LEN), Beazer (BZH), Tri Pointe (TPH), Hovnanian (HOV), NVR (NVR), Taylor Morrison (TMHC) and Meritage (MTH).

Earlier, pending home sales dipped again in March, and MBA mortgage applications fell more.

