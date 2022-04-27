Boeing (NYSE:BA) -8.1% in Wednesday's trading to its lowest since November 2020 after posting wide misses on Q1 earnings, revenues and free cash flow, hit by more setbacks on its jetliner and military programs, as well as supply chain problems and Russian sanctions.

CEO David Calhoun defended the company's engineering culture, saying regulators had become more rigorous in scrutinizing Boeing's (BA) planes, while challenges to the defense business were caused by fixed-price contracts that left the company to pay for overruns.

"I don't attribute our certification issues and timelines to engineering shortfalls in any way," Calhoun said on the company's earnings conference call.

Boeing (BA) said it would pause production of the 777X and start booking $1.5B in charges to reflect the move; it also booked $312M in extra costs on the 787 program, part of an expected $2B bill for delayed production.

Cost overruns on the Air Force One presidential jet and other fixed-price contracts caused Boeing's (BA) defense business to take $1.3B in charges; Calhoun said Boeing has abandoned its strategy of undercutting competitors to gain defense franchises.

The Air Force One deal that was struck with the Trump administration involved "a very unique set of risks that Boeing probably shouldn’t have taken," the CEO said.

"This was another dreadful quarter from Boeing," Vertical Research Partners analyst Rob Stallard wrote after the Q1 report, "and what we think will really worry investors is that we keep getting MORE bad news."

RBC's Sheila Kahyaoglu said the company's update on production plans for the 737 - expecting the rate to reach 31/month in Q2, a slight delay from prior estimates - raises questions about the long-term validity of the program.

"The Boeing bull case has been tenuous for some time and built on carrying frothy valuations," Trapping Value writes in a newly published analysis on Seeking Alpha.