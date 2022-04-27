Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND +9.4%) spiked in Wednesday trading with a +30% gain after a McDonald's exec was quoted at a Fast Company summit as saying "very established products" with the company will build on top of the McPlant menu introduction.

However, the share price rally did not last too long after McDonald's clarified that it had no new announcements to make on a partnership with Beyond Meat (BYND) despite the favorable comments from the summit.

Beyond Meat (BYND) has swung up or down off McDonald's headlines many times in the past as the companies have met and tested the McPlant burger in various parts of the world. The McDonald's wildcard is a big part of the bull vs. bear debate on the highly-shorted stock.

Shares of BYND are down more than 35% on a year-to-date basis.