Western Digital FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 5:45 PM ETWestern Digital Corporation (WDC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.49 (+46.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.34B (+4.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WDC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 23 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 20 downward.
- WDC shares fell more than 7% in late January after the company guided Q3 non-GAAP EPS and revenue to be lower than consensus estimates.
- Last week, WDC and JV partner Kioxia Corp finalized a formal agreement to jointly invest in the first phase of the Fab7 manufacturing facility at Kioxia's Yokkaichi Plant in the Mie Prefecture of Japan.
- Earlier this month, investment firm Susquehanna downgraded its rating on WDC to neutral, pointing out that though hard disk drive shipments are likely to be higher in the near-term and in H2 2022, there is likelihood of weaker demand next year.
- Up to Tuesday's close, WDC stock -24% YTD.