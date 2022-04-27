Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE +6.1%) was among the biggest gainers in the consumer staples segment on Wednesday after a strong earnings print late on Tuesday.

The Bermuda-based consumer products company was sent higher by a fiscal fourth quarter earnings report that exceeded estimates on revenue and profits while forecasting stronger than expected earnings ahead for the full year. The report noted that while margins were squeezed slightly by inflation and supply chain issues, price increases are expected to soften the blow moving forward.

“Fiscal '22 demonstrated that the playbook we executed was effective in helping mitigate supply chain disruption and inflation,” CEO Julien Mininberg told analysts on Tuesday evening. “We have grown significantly with core net sales growth of 50% and core adjusted diluted EPS growth of 68% [over the past two years].”

He noted that cost reduction initiatives and new product launches have “sweetened [the] mix.”

To be sure, the Health & Wellness segment was noted for some weakness. COVID-19 trends were blamed for declines as the pandemic pushed tough year over year comparisons. Additionally, the company reported that a third-party facility that stored company inventory was hit by severe weather on March 30. The event is expected to impact inventory levels into the second quarter, adding some uncertainty to upcoming inventory dynamics.

Nonetheless, the more attractive aspects of the report appear to have caught the market’s eye on Wednesday.

The manufacturer of the Hydro Flask, Osprey backpacks, and OXO kitchen utensils began Wednesday’s trading slowly in reaction to the report before building momentum later into the day. Shares were closed about 6% higher, making it one of the leaders among defensive consumer stocks on the day.