Amgen Non-GAAP EPS of $4.25 beats by $0.12, revenue of $6.2B beats by $90M

Apr. 27, 2022 4:03 PM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Amgen press release (NASDAQ:AMGN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.25 beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $6.2B (+5.1% Y/Y) beats by $90M.
  • FY2022 total revenues guidance reaffirmed at $25.4B-$26.5B vs. consensus of $26.09B; EPS guidance revised to $12.53-$13.58 on a GAAP basis, and reaffirmed at $17.00-$18.00 on a non-GAAP basis vs. consensus of $17.61.
  • "We achieved strong, volume-driven growth in the quarter, while launching two very promising first-in-class medicines," said Robert A. Bradway, chairman and chief executive officer. "We are also advancing a robust pipeline with data for several mid-to-late stage candidates expected during the year."
