Employers Holdings raises dividend by 4% to $0.26, $50M buyback
Apr. 27, 2022 4:47 PM ETEmployers Holdings, Inc. (EIG)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) declares $0.26/share quarterly dividend, 4% increase from prior dividend of $0.25.
- Forward yield 2.48%
- Payable May 25; for shareholders of record May 11; ex-div May 10.
- On April 27, 2022, the Board of Directors also declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share. The special dividend is payable on June 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of June 1, 2022.
- On April 27, 2022, the Board of Directors authorized a $50.0 million increase to its existing share repurchase program and extended the program’s expiration to December 31, 2023. As a result of this action, the Company currently has a remaining share repurchase authorization of $71.1 million.