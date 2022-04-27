Employers Holdings raises dividend by 4% to $0.26, $50M buyback

Apr. 27, 2022
  • Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) declares $0.26/share quarterly dividend, 4% increase from prior dividend of $0.25.
  • Forward yield 2.48%
  • Payable May 25; for shareholders of record May 11; ex-div May 10.
  • On April 27, 2022, the Board of Directors also declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share. The special dividend is payable on June 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of June 1, 2022.
  • On April 27, 2022, the Board of Directors authorized a $50.0 million increase to its existing share repurchase program and extended the program’s expiration to December 31, 2023. As a result of this action, the Company currently has a remaining share repurchase authorization of $71.1 million.
