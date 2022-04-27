Facebook tops estimates with GAAP earnings, misses on revenue

Apr. 27, 2022 4:06 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor122 Comments
  • Facebook press release (NASDAQ:FB): Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.72 beats by $0.17.
  • Revenue of $27.91B (+6.6% Y/Y) misses by $310M.
  • Shares +5.5%.
  • Family daily active people (DAP) – DAP was 2.87 billion on average for March 2022, an increase of 6% year-over-year.
  • Family monthly active people (MAP) – MAP was 3.64 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 6% year-over-year.
  • Facebook daily active users (DAUs) – DAUs were 1.96 billion on average for March 2022, an increase of 4% year-over-year.
  • Facebook monthly active users (MAUs) – MAUs were 2.94 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 3% year-over-year.
  • We expect 2022 total expenses to be in the range of $87-92 billion, lowered from our prior outlook of $90-95 billion.
  • We expect 2022 capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, to be in the range of $29-34 billion, unchanged from our prior estimate.
