Facebook tops estimates with GAAP earnings, misses on revenue
Apr. 27, 2022 4:06 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor122 Comments
- Facebook press release (NASDAQ:FB): Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.72 beats by $0.17.
- Revenue of $27.91B (+6.6% Y/Y) misses by $310M.
- Shares +5.5%.
- Family daily active people (DAP) – DAP was 2.87 billion on average for March 2022, an increase of 6% year-over-year.
- Family monthly active people (MAP) – MAP was 3.64 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 6% year-over-year.
- Facebook daily active users (DAUs) – DAUs were 1.96 billion on average for March 2022, an increase of 4% year-over-year.
- Facebook monthly active users (MAUs) – MAUs were 2.94 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 3% year-over-year.
- We expect 2022 total expenses to be in the range of $87-92 billion, lowered from our prior outlook of $90-95 billion.
- We expect 2022 capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, to be in the range of $29-34 billion, unchanged from our prior estimate.