Pinterest Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.06, revenue of $574.89M beats by $2.44M
Apr. 27, 2022 4:06 PM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA17 Comments
- Pinterest press release (NYSE:PINS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $574.89M (+18.5% Y/Y) beats by $2.44M.
- Shares +10%.
Guidance: "Our current expectation is that Q2 revenue will grow around 11% year over year. We expect our non-GAAP operating expenses to grow around 10% quarter-over-quarter in Q2. For the full year, we expect non-GAAP operating expenses will grow between 35-40% year-over-year as we continue to ramp up our investments in our native content ecosystem, core Pinner experience, shopping, and headcount across research and development and sales and marketing*."
Global Monthly Active Users (MAUs) decreased 9% year over year to 433 million.
- GAAP net loss was $5 million for Q1. Adjusted EBITDA was $77 million for Q1.