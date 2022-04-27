Pinterest Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.06, revenue of $574.89M beats by $2.44M

  • Pinterest press release (NYSE:PINS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $574.89M (+18.5% Y/Y) beats by $2.44M.
  • Shares +10%.

  • Guidance: "Our current expectation is that Q2 revenue will grow around 11% year over year. We expect our non-GAAP operating expenses to grow around 10% quarter-over-quarter in Q2. For the full year, we expect non-GAAP operating expenses will grow between 35-40% year-over-year as we continue to ramp up our investments in our native content ecosystem, core Pinner experience, shopping, and headcount across research and development and sales and marketing*."

  • Global Monthly Active Users (MAUs) decreased 9% year over year to 433 million.

  • GAAP net loss was $5 million for Q1. Adjusted EBITDA was $77 million for Q1.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.