Teladoc Health EPS of -$41.58, revenue of $565.4M misses by $3.23M
- Teladoc Health press release (NYSE:TDOC): Q1 EPS of -$41.58 may not be comparable to consensus of -$0.52.
- Revenue of $565.4M (+24.6% Y/Y) misses by $3.23M.
- Shares -12.5%.
- Net loss per share of $41.58, primarily driven by non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion or $41.11 per share
- Full year guidance ranges for 2022 revenue, net loss per share and adjusted EBITDA revised to $2.4 - $2.5 billion (vs. consensus of $2.58B), ($43.50) per share - ($43.00) per share, and $240 - $265 million, respectively.
Adjusted EBITDA* decreased 4% to $54.5 million, compared to $56.6 million in the first quarter of 2021.
GAAP gross margin, which includes depreciation and amortization, was 66.0 percent for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 67.0 percent for the first quarter of 2021.
Adjusted gross margin* was 66.9 percent for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 67.8 percent for the first quarter of 2021.