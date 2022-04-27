Adjusted EBITDA* decreased 4% to $54.5 million, compared to $56.6 million in the first quarter of 2021.

GAAP gross margin, which includes depreciation and amortization, was 66.0 percent for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 67.0 percent for the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted gross margin* was 66.9 percent for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 67.8 percent for the first quarter of 2021.