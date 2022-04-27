Upwork Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.11, revenue of $141.34M beats by $5.58M

Apr. 27, 2022 4:09 PM ETUpwork Inc. (UPWK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Upwork press release (NASDAQ:UPWK): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $141.34M (+24.4% Y/Y) beats by $5.58M.
  • Q2 Guidance:
    • The company said it is guiding second-quarter 2022 revenue to be between $147 million and $151 million.
    • Non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per share $(0.06) - $(0.10)
    • Full year 2022
    • Revenue: $590 million - $610 million
      • Consensus EPS Estimate for Q2 is -$0.27; Consensus Revenue Estimate for Q2 is $142.43M.
      • Consensus EPS Estimate for 2022 is -$0.76; Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $595.40M.
