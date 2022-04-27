Multi-state operators continue slide amid uncertainty over marijuana-related legislation
Apr. 27, 2022
- Multi-state operators had a tough Wednesday with all of the major ones closing down.
- And for the sixth straight trading session, the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS), which has Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF), Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF), and Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) as its top three holdings, finished in the red, down ~5%.
- Year to date, the ETF is down 39%.
- The worst performing large MSO of the day was Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF), which finished down ~6%.
- The MSO industry has had a tough year amid uncertainty over two pieces of legislation that could be a boon.
- The SAFE Banking Act, which would allow U.S. financial institutions to do business with cannabis companies, passed the House but is facing obstacles in the Senate. And Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) has yet to introduce his marijuana legalization bill.
- Other MSOs: Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF); MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF); Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF); Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF); Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF); and Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF).
