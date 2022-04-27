Y-mAbs Therapeutics says CEO to quit, issues Danyelza revenue guidance

Apr. 27, 2022 4:11 PM ETY-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) said Wednesday CEO Claus Moller stepped down from his role and as board member, effective immediately.
  • Thomas Gad - YMAB's founder, chairman and president - assumed the role of interim CEO and board member.
  • Gad also stepped down as chairman and Jim Healy, current chair of the compensation committee, has been appointed as the new chairman.
  • YMAB has begun a search for Moller's successor.
  • Q1 revenue for Danyelza, YMAB's cancer treatment, was $10.5M, up 9% sequentially.
  • YMAB expects 2022 Danyelza revenue of $45M-50M.
  • "Financially, as of Mar. 31, we believe we are well-positioned with $156.7M in cash that provides a runway to mid-2024," said Gad.
  • The biologics license application for monoclonal antibody omburtamab was resubmitted on Mar. 31 and is currently under review with the FDA.
  • Once it is approved, YMAB will be entitled to receive a priority review voucher.
  • Proceeds from monetizing such voucher and potential omburtamab revenues are not included in the guidance.
  • YMAB also adjusted its operating expenses to $162M-167M for 2022 and a net cash burn of $78M-83M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.