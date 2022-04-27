Ford Motor Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 beats by $0.01, revenue of $34.5B beats by $2.79B

Apr. 27, 2022 4:11 PM ETFord Motor Company (F)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor22 Comments
  • Ford Motor press release (NYSE:F): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $34.5B (-4.7% Y/Y) beats by $2.79B, with wholesale shipments of nearly 970,000 vehicles, down 9% from a year ago.
  • Shares +1.5%.
  • Ford CFO John Lawler said that a strong demand and pricing environment for existing and new vehicles support the company maintaining its full-year outlook for $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion in adjusted EBIT. Adjusted free cash flow for the year is expected to be $5.5 billion to $6.5 billion.
  • Full-year vehicle wholesale volumes increasing 10% to 15% from 2021.
  • Notes: The revised post corrects Non-GAAP EPS.

This was corrected on 04/27/2022 at 4:25 PM. The revised post corrects Non-GAAP EPS.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.