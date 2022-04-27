Ford Motor Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 beats by $0.01, revenue of $34.5B beats by $2.79B
Apr. 27, 2022 4:11 PM ETFord Motor Company (F)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Ford Motor press release (NYSE:F): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $34.5B (-4.7% Y/Y) beats by $2.79B, with wholesale shipments of nearly 970,000 vehicles, down 9% from a year ago.
- Shares +1.5%.
- Ford CFO John Lawler said that a strong demand and pricing environment for existing and new vehicles support the company maintaining its full-year outlook for $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion in adjusted EBIT. Adjusted free cash flow for the year is expected to be $5.5 billion to $6.5 billion.
- Full-year vehicle wholesale volumes increasing 10% to 15% from 2021.
- Notes: The revised post corrects Non-GAAP EPS.
This was corrected on 04/27/2022 at 4:25 PM. The revised post corrects Non-GAAP EPS.