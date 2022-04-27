Allison Transmission Holdings GAAP EPS of $1.30 beats by $0.16, revenue of $677M beats by $34.85M
Apr. 27, 2022 4:12 PM ETAllison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Allison Transmission Holdings press release (NYSE:ALSN): Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.30 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $677M (+15.1% Y/Y) beats by $34.85M.
- Guidance Reaffirmed: "We are affirming the full year 2022 guidance ranges released to the market on February 16. Allison expects 2022 Net Sales in the range of $2,625 to $2,775 million, Net Income in the range of $430 to $520 million, Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $865 to $975 million, Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities in the range of $570 to $680 million, Adjusted Free Cash Flow in the range of $400 to $500 million and Capital Expenditures in the range of $170 to $180 million," the company statement.