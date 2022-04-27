LendingClub GAAP EPS of $0.39 beats by $0.15, revenue of $289.5M beats by $27.07M

Apr. 27, 2022
  • LendingClub press release (NYSE:LC): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.39 beats by $0.15.
  • Revenue of $289.5M (+173.6% Y/Y) beats by $27.07M.
  • Recurring stream of net interest income grew 20% sequentially to $99.7 million and increased 439% year-over-year.
  • LendingClub Bank's net interest margin increased sequentially to 8.6% from 8.3% and was up from 3.3% a year earlier, primarily reflecting growth in personal loans which generate a higher yield.
  • Outlook:
  • Q2: Total revenue $295M to $305M
  • 2022 Total revenue $1.15B to $1.25B
    • Consensus Revenue Estimate for Q2 is $285.22M; Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $1.16B.
