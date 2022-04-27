Opiant says pharmacodynamic study shows benefit of its opioid overdose treatment OPNT003

  • Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) on Wednesday announced what it deemed to be positive results from a pharmacodynamic study of its investigational opioid overdose treatment OPNT003, nasal nalmefene.
  • OPNT stock rockets 21.2% to $23.99 in aftermarket trade.
  • Pharmacodynamics is the study of a drug's molecular, biochemical and physiological effects or actions.
  • OPNT said the study compared 3 mg OPNT003 with 4 mg standard nasal naloxone hydrochloride in reversing the respiratory depression produced by synthetic opioid remifentanil.
  • A preliminary analysis on the 50 healthy volunteers that completed the study found that OPNT003 produced, at the primary end point of five minutes, a greater reversal in remifentanil-induced respiratory depression that was nearly twice that produced by nasal naloxone.
  • OPNT said the completion of the pharmacodynamic study concludes the planned clinical development program for OPNT003.
  • The company expects to complete a new drug application filing for OPNT003 in H2 2022.
