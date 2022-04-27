Brightcove Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.06, revenue of $53.4M beats by $2.62M

Apr. 27, 2022 4:16 PM ETBrightcove Inc. (BCOV)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Brightcove press release (NASDAQ:BCOV): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $53.4M (-2.6% Y/Y) beats by $2.62M.
  • Second Quarter 2022 Forecast:
  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $51.5 million to $52.5 million, including approximately $1.7 million of professional services revenue.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be in the range of $2.0 million to $3.0 million, which excludes stock-based compensation of approximately $2.9 million and the amortization of acquired intangible assets of approximately $0.7 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $3.7 million to $4.7 million, which excludes stock-based compensation of approximately $2.9 million, the amortization of acquired intangible assets of approximately $0.7 million, depreciation expense of approximately $1.6 million, and other income/expense and the provision for income taxes of approximately $0.3 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be $0.04 to $0.06, which excludes stock-based compensation of approximately $2.9 million, the amortization of acquired intangible assets of approximately $0.7 million, and assumes approximately 42.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding.
