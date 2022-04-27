Mattel rallies after knocking out surprise profit on strong sales

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) gained after sailing past Q1 revenue estimates on broad sales strength. The toy giant also recorded a surprise profit for the quarter.

Net sales in North America rose 26% in the North America segment as reported and in constant currency. Gross Billings were up 13% as reported and in constant currency, driven by growth in Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other (including Jurassic World, Lightyear, and MEGA), Vehicles (including Hot Wheels), Infant, Toddler, and Preschool (including Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends), and Dolls (including Barbie and Polly Pocket).

Adjusted EBITDA soared to $165M from the $92M churned up a year ago.

Adjusted gross margin decreased to 46.6% from 47.3% a year ago. The decrease in the margin rate was primarily due to input cost inflation, partially offset by favorable foreign exchange, pricing, favorable fixed cost absorption, and savings from the Optimizing for Growth program.

Looking ahead, Mattel (MAT) said it expects to grow market share this year. FY22 sales growth of +8% to +10% on a constant currency basis is anticipated and adjusted EPS of $1.42 to $1.48 vs. the consensus mark of $1.45. Mattel (MAT) expects to achieve strong growth in Q2 and to continue to improve free cash flow, conversion rate, and leverage ratio for the full year.

Shares of Mattel (MAT) rose 2.11% in after-hours trading to $24.94 following the earnings topper. Mattel jumped more than 10% in the regular session ahead of the earnings release off reports it held talks with buyout firms.